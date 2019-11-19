Patriot goals

VICTORIOUS: Ipswich’s Brock Finlay was instrumental as the Queensland under-23 team claimed the national title earlier this year.

FOUR Ipswich softballers have earned selection to various Queensland teams to contest upcoming national championships.

Connor Doyle (under-16 men), Jess Rohde (under-18 women), Josh Routledge (under-18 men) and Brock Finlay (open men) have all received call-ups to their respective representative outfits.

Softball Queensland state manager Derek Doyle said all four were extremely talented players who were rising rapidly through the ranks.

He said each of the promising teens was every chance of appearing for Australia in the future, while Finlay, 21, was already tracking towards green and gold.

“To have one reach that level would be great because it is not easily achieved,” he said.

“But they are all on the right path.

“Brock is well and truly on his way.”

Finlay starred for the triumphant Queensland under-23 line-up at the nationals earlier this year and he continues to take steps towards representing his country.

The power hitter was elated to have been chosen for the Patriots for the first time on the back of strong performances for Ipswich at October’s Queensland Championships.

“I’m pretty stoked,” he said.

“It has always been a goal of mine to push towards the open team. It wasn’t my goal for this year but it is a huge honour.

“Especially, to be recognised as one of the better players around.”

Finlay said Queensland was a softball stronghold and he expected the open men to be among the contenders in Canberra in January.

He said many of the side’s experienced campaigners had hung up the glove and a new-look squad had been assembled.

“It is a young team, with a new coaching staff and a new direction,” he said.

“For 10 years they had the same group of core players but there has been a lot of changes.

“There are a lot of younger kids and talented under-19s and 23s coming through.

“We’re rebuilding but we still have four or five senior leaders who have been members of previous Queensland teams.”

The recent state championship was Finlay’s first time ever donning green after he relocated from Gladstone this year to further his playing career.

Living in Brisbane, the apprentice refrigeration mechanic decided to head west to play alongside long-term friends met through his many years of involvement with representative softball.

Finlay said the high number of players progressing to higher honours was evidence that the sport was flourishing in the Ipswich region.

He said locals had unprecedented access to coaching and development pathways.