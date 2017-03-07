Patrick remembered as "champion bloke and great pool player”

REFLECTIVE: Peter Ward reflects on the loss of close mate Patrick Willemyns who he remembered as a champion bloke and great pool player.

THE LATE Patrick Willemyns has been remembered by a family friend as a man who looked after people and as a champion pool player.

The 53-year-old Karana Downs Golf Club head chef's tragic death has the Karana Downs community in mourning and Ipswich's Peter Ward told the QT that his legacy of care for others was well known throughout the city.

A 56-year-old South Brisbane man has fronted court after being charged with Mr Willemyns' murder.

Mr Ward said his friend's death had hit those who knew him hard.

"Patrick was always there for my family,” Mr Ward said.

"My brother-in-law Rob Snell and my brother David knocked around with him for years and he was just a champion bloke who was always there for people.

"When he was the chef at Suncorp (Stadium) he gave Rob Snell's son John a job as a dishie for a few years - he just looked after us.

"I knocked around with him and played pool with him all around Ipswich, although he was always a far better player than me

"He was just a shark - a really good A grade pool player.

"I remember us playing against Eddie Charlton when he did the circuit around Ipswich with the eight-ball association.

"He's been playing pool recently on Sundays out at Mihi Tavern.

"Patrick was a competitive bloke and a good, solid guy who called a spade a spade and had a great sense of humour.”

Patrick Willemyns has been remembered fondly Facebook

Mr Ward said he would sometimes dine at Mr Willemyns' home where he always cooked up a storm.

He said the Ward and Snell family was in shock at Mr Willemyns' death but would always have him in their thoughts.