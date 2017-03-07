33°
News

Patrick remembered as "champion bloke and great pool player”

Joel Gould
| 7th Mar 2017 4:20 PM
REFLECTIVE: Peter Ward reflects on the loss of close mate Patrick Willemyns who he remembered as a champion bloke and great pool player.
REFLECTIVE: Peter Ward reflects on the loss of close mate Patrick Willemyns who he remembered as a champion bloke and great pool player. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE LATE Patrick Willemyns has been remembered by a family friend as a man who looked after people and as a champion pool player.

The 53-year-old Karana Downs Golf Club head chef's tragic death has the Karana Downs community in mourning and Ipswich's Peter Ward told the QT that his legacy of care for others was well known throughout the city.

A 56-year-old South Brisbane man has fronted court after being charged with Mr Willemyns' murder.

Mr Ward said his friend's death had hit those who knew him hard.

"Patrick was always there for my family,” Mr Ward said.

"My brother-in-law Rob Snell and my brother David knocked around with him for years and he was just a champion bloke who was always there for people.

"When he was the chef at Suncorp (Stadium) he gave Rob Snell's son John a job as a dishie for a few years - he just looked after us.

"I knocked around with him and played pool with him all around Ipswich, although he was always a far better player than me

"He was just a shark - a really good A grade pool player.

"I remember us playing against Eddie Charlton when he did the circuit around Ipswich with the eight-ball association.

"He's been playing pool recently on Sundays out at Mihi Tavern.

"Patrick was a competitive bloke and a good, solid guy who called a spade a spade and had a great sense of humour.”

Patrick Willemyns has been remembered fondly
Patrick Willemyns has been remembered fondly Facebook

Mr Ward said he would sometimes dine at Mr Willemyns' home where he always cooked up a storm.

He said the Ward and Snell family was in shock at Mr Willemyns' death but would always have him in their thoughts.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Married at First Sight: Ipswich date night for Simon, Alene

Married at First Sight: Ipswich date night for Simon, Alene

Simon McQuillan, from Booval, and his on-screen bride Alene Khatcherian dined at an Ipswich restaurant

Stylish shoe boutique opens new store in Ipswich CBD

SIDE STEP: Obsession Shoes owner Janette Czernia has moved her shop.

Well-known Ipswich business woman latest to set up popular precinct

Costco battle: Logan hits back at attempt to lure giant

WHO TO CHOOSE: Logan and Ipswich battling it out to win over U.S. retail giant.

Mayors' tongue and cheek rivalry for discount superstore

D'Ath urged to appeal sentence imposed on one-punch killer

Lindsay Ede died in one punch .He was allegedly punched in the head by 19-year-old Ariik Mayot , pictured , when they crossed paths in the street in Goodna

Mayot sentence "manifestly inadequate": shadow AG

Local Partners

Patrick remembered as "champion bloke and great pool player”

Ward and Snell family in mourning over death of caring friend

Meet the Ipswich doctors visiting patients in their homes

HOME SERVICE: Hello Home Doctor service practice manager Ben Biltoft and Dr Hamid Taghipour visiting patients in Redbank Plains.

Hello Home Doctor service booming and needs more GPs

Former cop to open up about online safety, bullying

Former detective to teach Ipswich residents about online safety

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

Married at First Sight: Ipswich date night for Simon, Alene

Simon McQuillan, from Booval, and his on-screen bride Alene Khatcherian dined at an Ipswich restaurant

Eurovision’s worst-kept secret

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

Isaiah Firebrace is going to represent Australia at Eurovision.

Lisa Curry's I'm A Celebrity torture continues

Lisa Curry pictured in her latest Tucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Lisa takes on a dish that no celebrity has ever dared to eat.

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

Emily Blunt pictured in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

The first look at Emily Blunt as Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Price Upon...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

INVEST OR OCCUPY - Main Road Frontage

83 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

Commercial * Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will ... $440,000

* Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will vacate if vacant possession required * Council approved for Professional Office use * Prime...

A Little Slice of Heaven

1080 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 5 3 7 $1,525,000...

The standout features of this property is its rustic charm and breathe taking views out to Mount Walker and water views of the both dams. It's an easy commute on...

Ready, Set, BUILD!

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... Offers from...

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

Country Lifestyle on offer!

8 Coachwood Court, Brightview 4311

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block is ideally located on 5,182m² set against beautiful ... $145,000

This amazing lifestyle block is ideally located on 5,182m² set against beautiful greenery and country scenery, less than a minute to the Warrego Highway, only 30...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!