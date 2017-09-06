Patricia Petersen charged after alleged threat against Tully

A FORMER mayoral candidate has been charged by police.

Sexologist Dr Patricia Petersen, 53, spent the afternoon at Ipswich police station after being accused of threatening Cr Paul Tully.

She has been charged with one count of making threats.

Dr Petersen said she wasn't in a "position to talk about it" when asked about the charge.

Dr Petersen has made several unsuccessful attempts at running for public office over the past decade, including campaigns for local council, the state seat of Bundamba and the Federal seat of Blair.

Most recently, she ran for mayor in the by-election that was called following the sudden resignation of Paul Pisasale.

She is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates on September 21.