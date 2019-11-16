Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island this afternoon
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island this afternoon
Health

Music festival 'drug overdose' fear as pair go to hospital

Jack Evans
16th Nov 2019 2:56 PM | Updated: 7:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to Great Keppel Island just after midday.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two patients were transferred to Rockhampton with "suspected substance abuse".

Great Keppel Island is currently hosting the Sunset Sessions dance party and hundreds are in attendance.

A Morning Bulletin reporter is on the island and said the main beach was cleared while the helicopter landed and collected the patient.

drug overdose great keppel island music festival sunset sessions
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storm warning as fire conditions worsen

        premium_icon Severe storm warning as fire conditions worsen

        Weather As temperatures around southeast Queensland hit the high-30s, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted severe thunderstorms are on the way.

        Have you seen this missing toddler?

        Have you seen this missing toddler?

        News Police call for assistance in locating young boy

        Targets in play with dam drop

        premium_icon Targets in play with dam drop

        News The region’s water grid is sitting marginally above the point at which authorities...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards