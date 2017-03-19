'Patients came to life with the music'

TOWNFIRES TOUR: Musicians Chris Chirnside, Pepper Jane and Jukka Koponen performed a show in the garden for patients of the Laidley Hospital last Thursday.

A GROUP of musicians on a mission to heal, share and connect people with their music did just that with a special garden performance for patients of Laidley Hospital.

Patients and hospital staff gathered under the pergola for the hour-long show which featured local singer/songwriter Pepper Jane whose smooth original songs had people clapping and singing along.

The show is part of a three-week TownFires tour which will have the unique group, made up of core and featuring artists, perform at schools, retirement homes, hospitals and other venues around the region.

Laidley Hospital Director of Nursing Allison McGregor said the live music performance was fantastic for the patients.

"They really loved it, some of the patients came to life from the music," she said.

"I jumped at the opportunity when Chris approached me because we don't have diversional therapy in rural facilities.

"So things like this provide them with some diversity, the patients can interact and socialise and it gets them outside. I would like to see more of this in the future."

The TownFires backing band is tour director and drummer Chris Chirnside, and Finnish bassist Jukka Koponen.

Mr Chirnside said during the whirlwind tour, TownFires also had plans to play for Oakey Hospital patients.

"I believe music heals and it has the capability to bring a sense of joy and well-being to people," he said.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity for us to bring a little bit of life to someone else."

The TownFires tour began in Laidley on March 7 and will finish up in Miles.

Head to facebook .com/townfiresaustralia for tour information.