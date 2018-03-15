Police launch probe after woman attacked, man found dead

POLICE say it is too early to tell whether the brutal assault of a woman on the Darling Downs was an attempted murder.

They have also refused to confirm reports the woman was attacked with a baseball bat.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have seen a vehicle or seen anyone who left the address to come forward.

The man who attacked the woman at Goomburra, north of Warwick, was found dead in non-suspicious circumstances.

Police were called to the just before 1am today where they found a 47-year-old woman with a serious head injury.

She was initially taken to Warwick Hospital but was then transferred to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Later, officers were called to a Glenore Grove home just after 2.30am, where they found the 57-year-old man's body.

It is believed the man and woman were known to each other.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are investigating a home in Glenore Grove where a man was found deceased. Lachlan Mcivor

Sergeant Ryan Harmer of Warwick Police this morning said the injured woman was found by her partner inside the home.

Sgt Harmer said her partner was not a suspect.

A crime scene has been established at the address as forensic officers and detectives investigate the incident.

Witnesses are helping police with the investigation.

