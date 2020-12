SNAKE BITE: A male patient has reportedly been bitten by a snake.

A MALE has been rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention following fears he was bitten by a snake on his hand.

The patient was reportedly bitten by a West Ipswich snake on a private property at 9.46pm on Tuesday night.

He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.