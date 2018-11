BITE: A patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital early this morning after being bitten by a snake in Coominya.

ONE patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital early this morning after being bitten by a snake in Coominya.

They arrived in a stable condition with an unconfirmed snake bite injury to the foot at a location on Rocky Gully Road at 2.16am.