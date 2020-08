Paramedics were at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Rosewood Marburg Road at 9.04am this morning.

The patient was then airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition shortly after.

The Rosewood rollover comes after a man drove his vehicle into a pole last night at 6.54pm in Yamanto.

One male patient with chest pain was then transported to Ipswich Hospital.