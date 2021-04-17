Patient sues for $3.5m claiming neglect at Rocky Hospital

A former inpatient of Rockhampton Hospital is suing the health service for $3.5 million claiming negligence, after he sustained a nerve injury that he says has left him with a permanent foot drop.

Leon Ward, now 39, of Biloela, was admitted as a patient at Rockhampton Hospital in November 2017 for pneumonia.

He was discharged on December 29, 2017, and during his admission he was bed-bound for most of the time.

Mr Ward alleges he developed a nerve injury which was caused by the compression of the right sciatic nerve.

Mr Ward claims the injury developed as he was not turned or repositioned with sufficient frequency while bed-bound to relieve the pressure of the nerve.

Mr Ward accuses the employers and owners of the hospital, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, of negligence and claims the injury could have been avoided.

As a result of the claimed injury, Mr Ward says he has sustained a permanent right foot drop, muscle wasting on the right calf, sensory disturbance in his right lower limb causing constant pins and needles, a burning sensation and numbness in his right foot.

The injury has meant Mr Ward has difficulty maintaining a standing posture and cannot squat, has poor balance and is subject to falls.

Previously a diesel fitter at Batchfires's Callide mine, Mr Ward claims he now has lost a permanent function of 23 per cent.

The lawsuit was filed with Rockhampton Supreme Court this month by Roc Legal for a total of $3,494,873.96.

The lawyers representing Mr Ward filed a final offer on April 7.

No defence from Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service has yet been filed.