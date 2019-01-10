Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE: Crews are on-scene at a house fire, with one patient transported to hospital.
FIRE: Crews are on-scene at a house fire, with one patient transported to hospital. Tessa Mapstone
News

Patient rushed to hospital with burns after house fire

Dominic Elsome
by
10th Jan 2019 3:46 PM | Updated: 4:25 PM

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a house fire in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon.

Crews were called at about 2.30pm to a residential structure fire on Flagstone Creek Road at Helidon.

Presently, four fire crews and two support crews are on scene.

The fire is in the roof of the structure and crews have contained the blaze to the roof space.

Paramedics have transported one patient in a stable but serious condition to the Royal Brisbane Womens Hospital with facial and arm burns.

Emergency services have searched the premises and have notified the fire investigation unit.

flagstone creek road helidon house fire injuries
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Pauline Hanson, you’re the real pest

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson, you’re the real pest

    Opinion PAULINE Hanson’s call for Newstart recipients to earn welfare killing cane toads is just another way to cruelly attack the unemployed, writes Steven Wardill.

    • 10th Jan 2019 5:52 PM
    PHOTOS: Python makes a meal out of flying fox

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Python makes a meal out of flying fox

    News Family looks on as snake devours bat in popular Ipswich park

    Feel beautiful at city's newest cosmetics store

    premium_icon Feel beautiful at city's newest cosmetics store

    Fashion & Beauty Experienced make-up artist opens her first shop

    Local Partners