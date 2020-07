Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene of a crash on the Warrego Highway.

A PATIENT has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, Haigslea.

Two patients were assessed by paramedics at the scene but one was uninjured and did not require hospitalisation.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said it had been reported a female patient had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway at 10.15am.