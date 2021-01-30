Patient hospitalised following two-car highway collision

A patient was hospitalised following a two-car crash on the Cunningham Highway on Friday night.

Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene of the crash in Purga at 7.32pm on Friday night, including at leat one female patient.

One of the two patients declined hospital transport but the other was taken to Ipswich Hospital with spinal precautions.

They were reported to be in a stable condition.