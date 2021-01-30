Menu
Breaking

Patient hospitalised following two-car highway collision

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PATIENT was rushed to hospital after they were hurt in a two-car crash on the Cunningham Highway.

Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene of the crash in Purga at 7.32pm on Friday night, including at leat one female patient.

LOCAL NEWS: Teen badly hurt after attempting motorcycle trick

One of the two patients declined hospital transport but the other was taken to Ipswich Hospital with spinal precautions.

They were reported to be in a stable condition.

car crash purga
Ipswich Queensland Times

