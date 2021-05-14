Menu
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
Patient hospitalised after motorbike, car collide on Warrego Hwy

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
14th May 2021 7:02 AM
A PATIENT has been taken to hospital after a motorbike and car crash on the Warrego Hwy in Ipswich.

The patient, believed to be a man in his 40s, was assessed by paramedics after the collision occurred at Dinmore at 6.08pm.

LOCAL NEWS: Footbridge improves access at popular train station

It is understood the man was travelling in the westbound lanes of the busy highway at the time.

He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

