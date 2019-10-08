Menu
CRASH: A patient was transported to hospital after a midnight crash near an ongoing bushfire in the Lockyer Valley.
Patient hospitalised after midnight crash near bushfire

Dominic Elsome
8th Oct 2019 7:35 AM
A PATIENT was transported to hospital after a midnight crash near an ongoing bushfire in the Lockyer Valley.

Paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle into tree on Cole Gully Road in Lefthand Branch at 12.13am.

Crews treated one patient with shoulder injuries and transported them stable to Gatton Hospital.

Another patient declined transport.

A large bushfire is continuing to burn near Cole Gully Road, with fire crews and water-bombing aircraft working to control the blaze.

