A female patient was hospitalised following a two-car crash in Wacol on Tuesday night. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A FEMALE patient was hospitalised as a precaution after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Wacol on Tuesday night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman's vehicle collided with a parked car on Formation St at 8.15pm.

The woman did not suffer any significant injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.