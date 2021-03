Paramedics attended the scene of a single vehicle rollover in Chuwar on Sunday morning.

A PERSON has been rushed to hospital after they were involved in a crash on Mt Crosby Rd.

Paramedics were sent to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in Chuwar at 10.30am on Sunday and attended to a single patient.

The patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.