Patient critical after two vehicle crash in Lockyer Valley
EMERGENCY service are on scene at a serious traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley.
Crews were called at 6.05pm to reports of a traffic incident in Regency Downs.
A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed three crews were attending an incident involving a vehicle and motorbike.
The spokesperson said a crews are assessing one patient in a critical condition.
Another patient in a stable condition is complaining of neck pain.
Police are also attending.
More to come.