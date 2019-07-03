Menu
Police on scene at a crash at the intersection of Brightview Road and Lorikeet Road, Regency Downs.
News

Patient critical after two vehicle crash in Lockyer Valley

Dominic Elsome
by
3rd Jul 2019 6:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY service are on scene at a serious traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley.

Crews were called at 6.05pm to reports of a traffic incident in Regency Downs.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed three crews were attending an incident involving a vehicle and motorbike.

The spokesperson said a crews are assessing one patient in a critical condition.

Another patient in a stable condition is complaining of neck pain.

Police are also attending.

More to come.

Gatton Star

