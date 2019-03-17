Patient Bears get job done as Brothers in try-fest

Consistent performer: Brothers A-Grade player Loia Fetaoai scored four tries in Saturday night's win over Norths.

Consistent performer: Brothers A-Grade player Loia Fetaoai scored four tries in Saturday night's win over Norths. Cordell Richardson

REDBANK Plains coach John Leota praised his team's defensive effort after the Bears secured their first win of the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition.

After trailing early, the Bears battled hard against the big West End pack to finish 26-18 ahead at the Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve.

"It was a really tough game,'' Leota said.

"West End scored the first try and the boys just had to be patient.

"I thought we did well to stop them when we needed to.

"The forwards had to step up and lead the way and West End have got some big boys.''

Prop John Paul Leota scored two tries, well supported by Bears' player of the match Michael Peuhira.

Halfback Taj Butler and winger Tino Varsa also scored tries.

West End coach Jae Woodward was disappointed with the result in a seesawing clash where the Bears only wrapped up the game late.

"It was a bit lacklustre,'' Woodward said.

"If we played as well as we did against Brothers (the previous week), we should have won the game easily.''

Woodward said his team made some silly mistakes late in the game not knowing how much time was left in the game with no clock at the Redbank Plains venue.

Although the call went out there was eight minutes to go, the Bulldogs were unable to come up with a late try.

"They probably lacked a bit of composure,'' Woodward said.

"Being a young side, that was probably what hurt us a lot last year and we tried to rectify that but they went back into old habits last night when the game was on the line.''

Despite that missed winning opportunity, Woodward saw enough signs in West End's first two games to expect future success.

"To say that our performance wasn't the best and we only get done by a late try in a seesawing game, is testament that it's not all broken,'' the coach said. "But we need to improve.''

West End's try scorers were centre Paul Rokolati, second rower Kelepir Faukafa and substitute hooker Bryson O'Sullivan.

Frontrower Chris Fuiavailili earnt praise from his coach for powerful back-to-back efforts.

While pleased to notch the Bears first points, Leota was keen to keep the victory in perspective, especially building new combinations like Redbank's halves.

"West End turned up to play and we pretty much had a lot of forced errors,'' he said.

"I'm happy for the boys to grind it out for the full 80 minutes but we've got a lot to work on.''

Redbank play Norths in their next clash after the Tigers were outclassed 48-0 by Brothers in the other Saturday night match.

West End have to refocus for their next encounter against Goodna.

Four-try haul

Brothers coach Jason Connors was pleased with his team's shutout of the Tigers after concentrating on their defence. Brothers have only conceded 10 points in their first two matches.

"We were switched on from the start,'' said Connors who laced on the boots and scored a try playing in the halves on Saturday night at Raceview.

"We came to play and we were hungry on our defensive effort so I was pretty happy overall.''

Centre Loia Fetaoai scored four tries.

"He's been at our club now for about four years and he's just consistent every week,'' Connors said.

Star recruit Wes Conlon crossed for one of the nine tries and booted six goals.

Despite the one-sided result, Connors expected the Josh Roberts-coached Tigers to be more competitive as the season builds.

"Norths are not that bad,'' Connors said.

"They have got a young side but we were up for it and I'm sure they will be thereabouts when they get used to each other in the next couple of weeks.''

Brothers have a bye in the third round.

The Brothers women's side beat Tweed Heads 50-0 in a weekend trial match.

State of play

RLI Rd 2: Brothers 48 (Loia Fetaoai 4, Wes Conlon, John Maila, Jason Connors, Rendy Mam-Gibuma, Robert Kennedy; Wes Conlon 6 goals) def. Norths 0.

Redbank Plains 26 (John Paul Leota 2, Taj Butler, Tino Varsa, Michael Peuhira tries; Farran Willett 3 goals) def West End 18 (Paul Rokolati, Kelepir Faukafa, Bryson O'Sullivan tries; Tupu Lisati 3 goals).

Reserve Grade: Brothers 54 (Jordan Elisaia 2, Shaye Lund 2, Josh Whitwell, Brock McNulty, Chris Tunuvasa, Shane Gibson, Jayden Ziebarth, Zac Sutton; Josh Whitwell 7 goals) def. Norths 10.