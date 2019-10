CRASH: A patient with significant injuries was airlifted to hospital after a overnight crash in the Somerset region.

CRASH: A patient with significant injuries was airlifted to hospital after a overnight crash in the Somerset region.

A PATIENT with significant injuries was airlifted to hospital after a overnight crash in the Somerset region.

At 7.15pm last night, paramedics responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Brisbane Valley Highway and Esk Kilcoy Road.

A patient with chest and abdominal injuries was subsequently transported by road to Esk Hospital.

The patient was later airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.