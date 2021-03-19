‘Patience’ needed ahead of latest vaccine rollout

HEALTH authorities have called for patience from Ipswich residents eager to get the jab in the next stage of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout intended for frontline workers and vulnerable members of the community.

Local medical clinics selected to administer phase 1b from Monday told the QT they were feeling overwhelmed with information from above constantly changing less than a week out from the start date.

More than 1000 GP clinics across Australia will start administering the AstraZeneca vaccine next week as part of this next stage.



GPs were hammered by phone calls on Wednesday when the list of local clinics taking part was released by the Federal Government, with most requests for appointments coming from people who won’t qualify for the jab at this point in time.

Phase 1b is for people aged over 70, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 55, adults with a chronic medical condition or disability, defence, police, fire and emergency service personnel and meat workers.

Aboriginal medical services, Aboriginal community controlled health services and GP respiratory clinics will also deliver vaccines as part of this phase.

Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network CEO Merrilyn Strohfeldt said it was pleasing to see so many people keen to get vaccinated as soon as possible but it was important to understand the parameters.

“Due to the volume of people in the community that are keen to get the vaccine, it is important that you take your time to check your eligibility in this round, before making an appointment or calling your doctor,” she said.

“Please be patient.

“The vaccination rollout will go slowly at first while supply is secured and practices come on board, but rest assured, all eligible Australians will have the opportunity to have the vaccination in the coming months.”

Ms Strohfeldt said 34 general practices across the Darling Downs and West Moreton will start administering the vaccine from Monday with more to come on board in the “following weeks”.

“Some, but not all, general practices across the Darling Downs and West Moreton region have opted in to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to commence over the coming weeks,” she said.

“It is anticipated that the first general practices who opted in to participate in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will commence on Monday.”

Ms Strohfeldt said for those who don’t yet qualify, it’s important to ensure their Medicare details are correct and to continue to practice good hygiene and physical distancing where required.

“There is currently a low risk of contracting COVID-19 in Queensland and indeed in Australia, so it’s important to take the time to check your eligibility in this round before making an appointment or calling your doctor,” she said.



“And if you are feeling unwell, don‘t go to work or to activities in big groups and ensure you get tested.”

You can check your eligibility by using the Vaccine Eligibility Checker﻿ or by calling 1800 020 080.



