Pathways challenge excitement at Ipswich Showgrounds

DOGWATCH

IPSWICH will host the first running of the Pathways Challenge tomorrow night over the 520m journey.

The race, sponsored by Beenleigh Legal, is an even contest.

Two heats were run last Saturday night with Mia's Karmar, for Willowbank-based trainer Karen Davies clocking 30.97, and the other heat going to Early Settler, for Craig Cassidy in 30.98.

The pathways races are graded from the lower end of performances to highest, giving greyhounds who may be out of form a chance to get into a race where they can be competitive.

The final offers $6830, with $4550 to the winner.

Box draw for the final: 1. Who Knows Size (Michael Edwards), 2. Galway Panther (Kevin Galloway), 3. Mia's Karmar (Karen Davies), 4. Mitchell John (Patricia Carrington), 5. Early Settler (Craig Cassidy), 6. Eye Hate Cake (Stephen Neary), 7. Whatta Storm (Des Sykes), 8. La Bamba (Christine Bourke). Reserves: 9. Jemma's Magic, 10.My Bouquet.

Early Settler will be my on top selection for the final.

Mitchell John has good early pace, which will likely give Early Settler a good cart across into the race.

My tip for the other heat winner is Mia's Karmar, who runs her best races when drawn closest to the inside.

Mitchell John and Who Knows Size are other chances.

Leading efforts

IPSWICH will host a 10 event program today starting at 3.37pm.

Kerry Hoggan, who won the female trainer of the year title at Ipswich last year and who already has a big lead in 2019, has a three-pronged attack on today's 5th grade final race 7.

Hoggan trained three winners last Friday. All were heats of the 5th grade.

In today's final, Pine's Pick has Box 3, Gaz's Girl Box 4 and Where's The Lady Box 6.

The premierships are already panning out the way they finished in 2018.

Col Byers, who was the leading male trainer and has been for the past eight years, leads the male trainers.

The Board Racing Syndicate, who took out the owners title, leads the way in the same category.

Doctor's reward

ANOTHER highlight today will be in race 8, the 3/4 grade.

It features the appearance of the evergreen chaser Big Bad Bob, from Box 4, for Dr George Clegg.

George, a general practitioner by profession, has a practice on the Gold Coast. He dabbles as a greyhound trainer as a hobby.

Big Bad Bob brought up career start 100 at Albion Park for win 34. It was a week the good doctor won't forget.

Two days after Big Bad Bob won at Albion Park, George flew to Sydney to see Pierata, a horse he part-owns, win the Group 1 All Aged Stakes at Randwick.

Also on the program today will be the clash of the speedstars in race 9 over the 288m.

Stealthy Night (Box 1 for Noel Evans) holds the track record at 16.72.

Blumentrit, for Samuel Lees, recently won over the distance in 16.76.

Break for show

THE 2019 Ipswich Show is only a couple of weeks away from May 17-19.

No greyhound racing or trialling will take place at the Showgrounds during show week.

The Tuesday, May 14, race meeting is to be held at Capalaba.

On Friday, May 17, it's at Albion Park and Saturday, May 18, it's Townsville's turn.

For the first time, the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club will have a stall at this year's show.

The exhibition will be open from 9am-5pm each day of the show.

Greyhounds will be at the stall for cuddles and pats.

The Ipswich club will have brochures advertising function packages, fundraising, sponsorship, charity packages, the restaurant and offer features.

Free passes will be given out to enjoy a night at the greyhounds.

There will also be sample bags distributed to the public and, most importantly, information on how to adopt a greyhound through the Queensland Greyhound Adoption Program.