Path to ministry one of 'spiritual growth' for Reverend

FOLLOWING the call of God led retired Methodist Reverend Trevor Foote and his family to the Australian outback, city centres and everywhere in between.

Born in Brisbane, Reverend Trevor Foote's path to ministry detoured by way of banking for the first seven years of his working life. Working as a "bank Johnny" took Trevor to Crows Nest where he met his now-wife Dawn. While banking might not seem like the most direct path to ministry, Trevor said the job aided his "spiritual growth".

"Coming into contact with people at the bank you hear their stories and I realised I didn't have enough time to do the work God was calling me to do while working full-time at the bank," he said.

In 1960 Trevor applied to become a reverend with the Methodist Church, and married his partner in life, parenthood and ministry, Dawn.

As he was already married, Trevor couldn't complete his studies at the college in Brisbane as there "weren't facilities for married men in those days", so he learnt on the job.

He and Dawn were posted to Woodford in 1961 and three years later the family moved to Theodore in Central Queensland where he was ordained in 1966.

When four inland parish vacancies opened in 1967, the now family-of-five made the biggest move of their young lives.

"We wondered what God wanted for us so we told the church we'd let them choose," Trevor said.

Much to the couple's surprise, they were posted to the West Kimberley Patrol of the Methodist Inland Mission in 1967. Based in Broome, Trevor's patch covered 86,000sqkm and 120 cattle stations.

"I realised that the coast was not really untouched. When they first saw the indigenous people on the shore, the early explorers didn't know that people had lived and died, fished and hunted here for 40,000 years," he said.

"On arrival we began to understand what it meant to be missionaries. For the first time in our life we were without the fellowship and organisation of the Church."

In 1976, Trevor was posted to Ipswich, during which time the Presbyterian, Congregational and Methodist churches came together under one union, the Uniting Church. Five years later Trevor was posted to Roma, then to Kingaroy, followed by a stint in Graceville, and eventually Forest Lake.

"No matter where you travel, the work and people are all essentially the same," he said.

In the 2013 Queen's Birthday Honours Trevor was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.

Life's lessons to pass down to the grandkids

CHRONICLING his 111 best sermons was a way of preserving life lessons for Trevor's 10 grandchildren.

More than 100 of the Best: Sermons by the Rev A. Trevor Foote OAM is a collection of the "several hundred" sermons still stored in his cupboard.

In Trevor's eyes, the messages contained in the sermons are still relevant today, no matter what year, or part of the country in which they were written.

"To choose the best is a very subjective experience, but I have tried to remember how some particular sermons affected me both in writing them and in their delivery," he wrote

"I do believe that a minister should first preach the biblical message to himself before standing before a congregation and I have mostly tried to do that."

Trevor has published four books in total including Kimberley Horizons published in 2012, Footprints in Ipswich History published in 2013 and The Life and Ministry of Dawn and Trevor Foote published in 2015, all of which are available at the Ipswich library.

The book is available to buy by emailing footearthur@gmail.com.