Past students reveal secrets to success ahead of school year

PEERS Lachlan Blaine and Kayla Beaton have forged a friendship that will stand the perils of time - and university.

Through countless late-night study sessions, brainstorming tricky questions and helping each other prepare for their Year 12 exams, the past Bremer State High School students have set themselves in good stead for their first university classes in a few short weeks.

Kayla received an OP 1 and Lachlan an OP2 and while the teenagers have chosen vastly different university degrees, they say the friendship they formed supporting each other in their high school achievements will be put to good use at university.

Kayla will start a dual degree in law and business at Queensland University of Technology next month while Lachlan is enrolled in a bachelor or advanced science at University of Queensland.

Kayla said Year 12 students starting their final year at school this month had a tough but rewarding journey ahead of them.

"As soon as I got home, I would study and study until I went to bed because the only times I wasn't studying was when I was eating or sleeping. That's all I did," she said.

"I sometimes felt that I was missing out on doing social things but when I did go I felt guilty because I wasn't studying.

Bremer State High School student Kayla Beaton received an OP 1. David Nielsen

"It was all worth it. It's so satisfying when I saw the score, I wasn't expecting it. Solving a tough question is what feels really good, especially during exams when you get the grade you didn't think you would. That's what makes all the study worth it.

"It's not unachievable because that's what I thought. As long as you put in the work and dedicate yourself to it, you'll be able to achieve."

Kayla said her OP1 had given her a clear path into an exciting career.

"I want to be a corporate lawyer and maybe later move into research or politics," she said.

Lachlan said he was channelling his fascination of solving a tricky question into maths and sciences.

"It can lead to a wide variety of jobs, because there are several different majors you can do. I have chosen mathematics as my major. There is physics, chemistry, biology, geological science, geographical science, it can lead to a lot of different fields," he said.

"I really enjoyed maths, it satisfied me to solve something that was difficult.

"I studied really hard but I also tried to have a balance between study and other things.

"It wasn't necessarily having a social life but I played footsal and soccer so I always put time aside for that and I always made sure I had some free time for myself too."

Lachlan said the friendship he and Kayla formed in their last year of school combined with the support from his teachers went a long way in helping him through a tough year.

Bremer State High School student Lachlan Blaine received an OP 2. David Nielsen

"I had my teachers and friends to support me. If there was anything I was struggling with, I could go to them and they would help me out," he said.

"Even if it was 10 at night, if I was struggling with a question, I had Kayla and other people to help me out. We were always there to help each ."

'They are ready to go'

WITNESSING their students do well after years of hard work is a proud moment for many teachers.

Bremer State High School acting deputy principal Chris Owen said the students' success, including OP1 student Kayla Beaton and OP2 student Lachlan Blaine, was celebrated among the staff long after the scores were announced.

"For our school this was a very good result. Most students got on offer and they did better than the average. They worked really hard and they are really committed," she said.

Ms Owen said both Kayla and Lachlan performed higher and achieved higher OP scores than what was predicted.

"It's a proud moment to see these students do well not just for me but the whole school. I don't think the students understand how much we celebrated as well," she said.

"It was announced this week that Kayla got a 1 and there was a big clap. Everybody thinks that's fantastic, not only for Kayla but for us as well." Ms Owen said while the co-hort was moving on to other things, she and the other staff were preparing to welcome new Year 12s in 2018.

"They are ready to go. Going to a school like ours, they are prepared for difference and diversity and maybe they are resilient but they are ready. We want to celebrate that. We are very proud of them," Ms Owen said.