Past lives remain concealed for now

Former Gatton Apex member Bill Hallas near the burial site of the time capsule at Lake Apex.

Former Gatton Apex member Bill Hallas near the burial site of the time capsule at Lake Apex.

AFTER several decades underground, a time capsule buried at Lake Apex will now remain there for another year before it is dug up.

The time capsule was buried by the Apex Club of Gatton in August 1986, with the intention to dig it up on September 12, 2020.

Life member and former Apex Club president Bill Hallas was spearheading efforts to organise the exhumation of the capsule, with council and the local historical society on board, but has delayed the date after consulting with other members.

“Under the current climate, we decided that it would be a bit dumb to try to plan something for September when it’s not imperative,” he said.

“We’ve decided to postpone it for 12 months, so it’ll be in the vicinity of September next year. There’s no set date at this point.”

Mr Hallas said the original date of September 12 this year had been chosen without any serious significance in mind, so postponing the date was not hugely detrimental.

“We picked 2020 because it had a ring to it. There was no real reason,” he said.

“Way back then, everything was rocking along, no one could have anticipated that the Apex Club barely exists anymore, anywhere in Australia, which is very sad, but that’s the way life goes.”

The plaque marking the site of the time capsule.

A well-worn bronze plaque in the concrete near the undercover picnic area at Lake Apex marks the site of the capsule.

The capsule is said to contain messages and memorabilia from the members who contributed, offering an invaluable window into the life and times of the Lockyer Valley’s past.

“We had two kids at that time, and there were things like little letters they wrote, little stories and so forth, some of the little kids’ curly hair and stuff like that,” Mr Hallas said.

“Most people wrote a bit of a story on themselves, as who they were at the time. There’s no diamonds or gold in there, I don’t think, but there could be a few surprises.”

He said the event was intended as a get-together for remaining Apex Club members, as well as the wider community.

“It was going to be an invitation back for past Apex members and their families, to have sort of a day out, and get the community involved as well,” he said.

“I had a chat with a few of the old boys, and they well and truly remembered it. Not to mention a lot of us have had a barbecue or kids party out there and we know we put it there, and we know to read it.”

While the time capsule will remain where it’s buried for now, Mr Hallas has good news regarding another piece of the Apex Club’s history.

“I’ve managed to track the honour board down, and it’s being refurbished,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to hand it over to the council to hang up in the shire hall one day.”