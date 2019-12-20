Passionate music lovers in tune with CBD upgrades

THROUGHOUT all the construction and changes to the Ipswich CBD, two business owners say they are thriving and are looking forward to the future.

Ken and Nina Weaver run Banshees Bar and Artspace, a licenced venue where the public can enjoy live shows from local and touring performers across a wide variety of music genres.

The pair are passionate about supporting Ipswich’s art scene, and have recorded some impressive figures in the short time they have been open.

“We have been open now for a year-and-a-half, and in that time we have had 129 gigs featuring 176 individual acts,” Mr Weaver said.

“We have had some absolutely amazing acts from through - from local bands and artists to international acts.”

The venue regularly hosts open mic and karaoke nights, banjo and African drumming workshops, and have also held 14 exhibitions, school music performances, a book launch and even a documentary screening.

In the New Year they will even be hosting a rock ‘n’ roll wedding.

Mrs Weaver said they wanted to create a space that had a strong community vibe.

“The difference with us (Banshees) is we are all about art, creativity, originality, pushing the boundaries and just having fun,” she said.

“I always say Banshees is like our lounge room - I want all the patrons and the artists to feel comfortable.

“We want them to feel inspired when they play here.”

While they are securing high profile acts to the venue, Mr Weaver said the majority of patrons come from outside the city. But he wants to change that.

“A lot of our crowd come from Brisbane,” he said.

“They like what we do here, as it’s an alternative to Fortitude Valley.

“But we would like to see more people from Ipswich come and discover us.

“To use the words that other people have said to us, ‘Ipswich does have a hidden gem here’.

“When new people do come and discover us, they will find a really friendly place where you can see lots of different things on a regular basis.

“There’s lots of places where you can go and see the same sort of things, but come here and you will be pleasantly surprised.”

The pair say they are excited for the redevelopment of the Nicholas Street Mall to be complete as it will “bring more foot traffic”.

“It’s going to be a wonderful thing for the city of Ipswich,” Mr Weaver said.

“We are always going to be just outside the mall, but we will still benefit with more foot traffic in the city.

“Just the sheer increase in the number of people visiting the city will not only help us, but all the other traders as well.”

To see what is coming up at Banshees Bar and Artspace, search for them on Facebook.

They are located at 131 Brisbane St, Ipswich.