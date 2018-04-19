Menu
A restaurant in Sri Lanka is selling Passion Pop for $60 a bottle
Offbeat

Passion Pop selling for $60 a bottle

by Vanessa Brown
19th Apr 2018 1:18 PM

PASSION Pop is having a moment. Or perhaps the moment never died, and I just got really old and out of touch.

Regardless, it would appear diners in Sri Lanka are willing to pay top dollar for one of our most iconic beverages, with a venue selling a bottle for 7,500 rupees - or AU$60.

News.com.au Senior Entertainment reporter Nick Bond, who is living his best life on holidays while his colleagues recap Bachelor in Paradise, came across the pricey pop while browsing a drinks menu at his hotel.

"It was at the in-house restaurant at the Heritance Kandalama hotel in Dambulla, Sri Lanka," Bond told news.com.au over Facebook messenger.

"My inner 17-year-old was tempted to order the Passion Pop - or '2 buck chuck' as we used to call it in high school - but I decided against it."

Nick posted the image of the menu to Twitter, which then turned into a Reddit thread. The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and more than 500 shares, with people gobsmacked at the price diners were being charged.

"That's a criminal offence," one person said of the price tag.

"Can you imagine what a whole 4Lt cask of Tropicana must be worth then!" another added.

"I remember paying $2," another recalled.

Nick said that it wasn't the first time he and his partner had come across a bottle of alcohol with a hefty price tag during his travels.

News.com.au Senior Entertainment writer Nick Bond said he wishes he’d started a wine fund before travelling to Sri Lanka.
"I've been in Sri Lanka for 12 nights and it's been hard to find a bottle of wine for sale in even the cheapest of restaurants for less than $55 - $60," he said.

"The other day we ordered a Jacobs Creek Shiraz Rose you'd get at Dan Murphy's for 10 bucks for about $60.

"I love the idea of some swanky travellers ordering it and having the waiter theatrically pour out a sip for them to taste though."

Passion Pop ... a right of passage for many young Australians.
Passion Pop - a right of passage for many young Australians - is described as a "crowd pleaser" and a drink that's "low in alcohol and loaded with soft, approachable passionfruit sweetness". While it's sold for less than $5 at Dan Murphy's, Nick said having a drink with dinner was slowly sending him broke.

"Having a drink at dinner has been the one cripplingly expensive part of this trip," he said.

"Sri Lanka is spectacular, but if you're planning a visit anytime soon and you like a wine after a long day in the heat, I would suggest starting a wine fund now."

    Local Partners