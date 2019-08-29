Forging career path through passion for hair and beauty

GETTING READY: Ipswich State High School held its 10th anniversary Hair and Beauty Showcase, which highlights the work done by students in its hair and beauty program. Larissa Dixon and Tatum Zammit prepare for the event.

IT'S all the hard work that goes on behind the curtains that allows the show to go off without a hitch.

Ipswich State High School students frantically put the finishing touches on their models on Wednesday morning in preparation for a particularly special walk down the catwalk that night.

A highly successful vocational program, which has pushed hundreds of young people into work in the industry over the course of a decade, was celebrated with the Brassall school's 10th anniversary hair and beauty showcase.

Principal Simon Riley said the hair and beauty program started as a means of retaining female students who were struggling to engage with their education.

"We had a trade program but not all the girls wanted to be chippies," he smiled.

"We were looking at something else for them to do."

He said over 400 kids in that time had finished the program with a certificate in the field and many had gone on to work in the industry.

"We've seen ex-students managing their own salons, their own businesses, some are working with (renowned hairdresser) Stefan (Ackerie), a couple of them managing their own salon are actually hiring our students as apprentices so it's keeping it in the family," he said.

"Every student who has graduated from the program and has chosen to work in the industry has been successful in achieving that ambition."

About 100 students from Years 10, 11 and 12 used their skills to recreate a Hollywood story on their model for the event, which welcomed more than 400 people.

Teacher Deborah Whyatt said the program helps give kids skills they can "take into the real world."

"It helps them with employment... even if they don't go into the industry, they've got the skills they can take into other jobs," she said.

What started as just offering hairdressing, the program trains students in a wide range of beauty skills that has evolved to keep up with growing demand.

The school's commercial salon is open to the public from its trade training centre.

"Students get rostered on and we have a whole service from hair cuts through to manicures and pedicures," teacher Michelle Ford said.

"We run it as a normal salon. Depending on their level students do the service do the service as much as possible. We help like we would with first and second year apprentices.

"It gives them a foot in the door."