Passing cops foil violent car jacker

A WOULD-BE car jacker struck a man with a crow bar while demanding the keys to his vehicle.

Graeme Irving’s attempted car theft was poorly timed, with police driving past while he was still in the act.

Appearing from jail via video-link, Graeme Morris Irving, 32, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to attempted armed robbery with personal violence at Burnett St, Ipswich on July 13, 2019.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said Irving approached the victims as they were getting into their car.

He was armed with a crow bar and demanded the car keys, then struck the male twice with the bar.

The tool struck the man on the left hand and his back.

“Fortunately he was not seriously injured,” Judge Lynch said.

“You dropped the crow bar when police happened to go past.”

Judge Lynch noted Irving’s efforts at rehabilitation while in custody, but said he had significant criminal history and what he did had been a violent act.

He said Irving was sentenced to a four-year jail in September 2016 for an armed robbery with violence.

At the time of the latest offence he was also on parole.

“You have a most unfortunate upbringing characterised by parental neglect,” Judge Lynch said.

“Both parents were in prison at various times.

“Your own drug addiction should be regarded as a product of your upbringing.”

Judge Lynch found that a two-year jail term – to run cumulatively with an existing jail term – was appropriate in the circumstances.

Irving was granted immediate eligibility to begin his application for parole.

“In the end Mr Irving it is up to you to do everything you can to deal with your drug addiction,” Judge Lynch said.