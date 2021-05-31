Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Passengers terrorised by creature on plane

31st May 2021 1:29 PM

 

Bats can already fly, they should stay off aeroplanes.

A flight from India to New York recently had to divert its course when a live bat somehow made its way onto the plane. According to reports, the animal flew around the cabin section of the plane mid-flight, much to the apparent surprise of all the passengers.

The bat took off around the plane.
The bat took off around the plane.

The incident occurred on an Air India flight from New Delhi to New York City last week, the New York Post reports. Apparently, the bat wasn't noticed until about a half-hour into the flight when it started flying around the cabin.

Airline officials made the decision to turn the flight around and return to New Delhi to deal with the bat situation. Flight from New Delhi to New York can last from between 15 to 21 hours, depending on the route.

According to the New York Post, the plane underwent a complete fumigation after it landed and was met by wildlife staff. After the process was complete, the bat's carcass was retrieved from the business class section.

According to reports, the animal flew around the cabin section of the plane mid-flight
According to reports, the animal flew around the cabin section of the plane mid-flight

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation reportedly issued a statement to news outlets saying, "On arrival, it was learned that crew members saw a bat inside the cabin.

"Wildlife staff were called to catch and take away the bat. The aircraft landed safely at around 3.55am, and later it was declared Aircraft on Grounded (AoG)."

An official for Air India reportedly speculated that the bat may have entered the aircraft when it was being loaded for in-flight catering. Apparently, it's not uncommon for animals to be attracted to the food as it's being loaded onto the plane.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Passengers terrorised by creature on plane

According to reports, the animal flew around the cabin section of the plane mid-flight
According to reports, the animal flew around the cabin section of the plane mid-flight
airline bat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Springfield gets new 174-bed public hospital expansion

        Premium Content Springfield gets new 174-bed public hospital expansion

        News Hospital expansion is planned to include an emergency department, intensive care unit and maternity services

        Council staff morale down a year on from administration

        Premium Content Council staff morale down a year on from administration

        Council News More than 750 workers will soon start to move into new digs in the heart of the...

        Unbeaten Wests ‘happy bunch’ thrive having fun

        Premium Content Unbeaten Wests ‘happy bunch’ thrive having fun

        Hockey A-Grade players helping future stars enjoy their hockey and the winning feeling.

        New-look Ipswich Cup: Where to find everything

        Premium Content New-look Ipswich Cup: Where to find everything

        News Racegoers will get to enjoy the new $25 million facilities at this year’s Ipswich...