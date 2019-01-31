Menu
Passengers seen running from stolen car crash

31st Jan 2019 1:50 PM
WITNESSES told police several people were seen running from the scene of a crash involving a stolen car, leaving a teenage boy trapped with serious injuries.

A Ford Falcon, reported stolen in a burglary at Booval earlier in the day, crashed at the intersection of Kruger Pde and Henderson St about 7.30pm Wednesday.

The driver, a 13-year-old boy, sustained multiple leg fractures and head injuries and was rushed to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition.

He was trapped in the driver's seat of the vehicle when emergency services arrived at the scene.

Inspector Keith McDonald said police were investigating claims by witnesses that several other occupants of the car ran from the scene.

Insp McDonald confirmed police had no involvement with the vehicle prior to the crash.

Investigations into the crash and the circumstances surrounding the theft of the car are under way.

