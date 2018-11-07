Menu
A boat caught fire in the the Cairns Seaway at about 4.15 this afternoon.
News

Passengers rescued as vessel goes up in flames

by Peter Carruthers
7th Nov 2018 5:42 PM

FOUR people have been rescued from a burning motor yacht off the coast of Cairns this afternoon.

Smoke billowing from the 20 metre vessel called MV Entourage 2 could be seen from the Cairns Esplanade after the fire broke out at 4.15pm.

 

Smoke billowing from a burning motor cruiser can be seen from the Cairns Esplanade.

Queensland Police said four passengers were on board and were transferred to the safety of a passing commercial operator called Passions of Paradise.

No injuries have been reported.

QPS said there has been no disruption to shipping lane traffic and advised skippers to avoid the area as day tour boats returned to Reef Fleet Terminal.

It is unknown how the fire started.

