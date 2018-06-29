Flight chaos across Qld

Fog sweeps across Melbourne and the Westgate bridge. Picture: David Crosling

A RED board of cancellations and delays is impacting passengers across Queensland..

Heavy fog has led to commuter chaos and delayed flights in and out of the Brisbane and Sydney airports this morning.

The flights schedule at Brisbane Airport reported delays on flights to and from Townsville, Mackay, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Sydney and Melbourne.

Photos from passengers showed a complete "white-out" in Brisbane.

"It's a little foggy outside this morning in Brisbane and in Sydney," Brisbane Airport said in a statement.

"As a result, there are flight delays and some diversions. Please check flight schedules for updates or contact your airline."

Many flights had been grounded due to the very heavy fog in Brisbane and also in Ipswich, 9 News reported.

Extensive delays have also been reported across Brisbane's roads.

Volcano woes

BALI'S main airport in Denpasar has been closed due to the volcanic ashes from an eruption of Bali's Mount Agung volcano, News.com.au reports.

Australians are being urged to check their airlines' websites this morning after Mount Agung began spewing water vapour and ash into the atmosphere, forcing the closure of Ngurah Rai International Airport.

An airport spokesman said it would be closed for up to 16 hours.

The airlines are awaiting an update from the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre due at 9am today, with most of the airlines due to make an announcement shortly afterwards.