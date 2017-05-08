Passenger's arm trapped in vehicle rollover

FIRE crews had to cut and injured passenger from a vehicle which flipped onto its roof this afternoon.

A man was trapped by his arm following the crash on Taylors Rd, Walloon, about 4.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service says one person was trapped near the sun-roof area of the vehicle.

Fire crews had the patient free by about 5pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed a man aged in his 20s is being treated for leg and arm injuries, while another man is being treated for shoulder injuries and a female passenger has sustained abdominal injuries.