Passenger killed, driver airlifted after horror crash

An elderly woman has been airlifted from a fatal single-vehicle crash on Esk/Hampton Rd at Redbank Creek, near Esk earlier today.
The male passenger she was travelling with was pronounced deceased at the scene.
It is believed the car hit a tree.
Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel freed the woman from the vehicle and treated her for multi-trauma injuries.
Paramedics then drove her a short distance to a waiting RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.
The helicopter's critical care doctor spent more than an hour stabilising the patient before she was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.
A Brisbane-based rescue chopper has also had a busy day airlifting two young boys from Cherbourg Hospital.
A boy, aged 6, was airlifted to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane after a metal door on an animal enclosure flung open and struck him in the eye.
A two-year-old boy was airlifted to Toowoomba Base Hospital with a respiratory condition.
He was in a stable condition.