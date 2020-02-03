Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.
A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.
Crime

Passenger had meth stuffed in his jocks: police

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd Feb 2020 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with 100g of methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Matt Akers said the man arrived at 9.30pm on Sunday and was "greeted" Drug and Organised Crime Section detectives at the airport.

He said the man was searched and arrested after 112g of methamphetamine was found in his underwear.

Acting Snr Sgt Akers said he was charged with possessing a commercial quantity of a schedule 1 dangerous drug and supplying a commercial quantity of a schedule 1 dangerous drug.

"The amount of damage this drug does to the community cannot be overstated, and is destroying families," he said.

"We do not want it, or its flow on effects in our community."

The man was remanded in custody and will appear at the Darwin Local Court today.

crime drugs ice methamphetamine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wiggles confirm Ipswich shows

        premium_icon Wiggles confirm Ipswich shows

        Family Fun The Wiggles announce three shows for one day only at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        EXCLUSIVE: Former MP’s tilt for council over before it began

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Former MP’s tilt for council over before it began

        News Former state MP Ian Rickuss has pulled out of the council elections, but not before...

        • 3rd Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        Learn to play the bagpipes

        premium_icon Learn to play the bagpipes

        News Learn to play the bagpipes and make friends

        Shopkeeper hit with broom in fruit juice robbery

        premium_icon Shopkeeper hit with broom in fruit juice robbery

        News Service station struggle ends with woman being struck on the face