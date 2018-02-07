Menu
Aussie hurls abuse on Bali flight: ‘F**k your family mate’

by Lauren McMah

A DISRUPTIVE passenger has been refused entry to Bali and given a ban from flying with Jetstar after hurling abuse at crew and passengers on a flight to the holiday island.

A video taken on flight JQ37 from Sydney to Denpasar on Monday shows a passenger becoming agitated and yelling at another traveller.

"You know what, f**k your family mate," the passenger can be heard yelling.

"I'm trying to apologise. You're throwing it back in my face."

It is unclear what provoked the argument.

Video then captures the voices of two passengers continuing to yell in an expletive-ridden spray.

A passenger appears to push and shove members of the flight crew, 9 News reported.

A Jetstar spokeswoman told news.com.au the passenger and their travelling party were denied entry to Bali when the plane arrived, and they were sent back to Australia.

The passenger has been banned from flying with Jetstar while the airline investigates the incident.

"A passenger on a flight from Sydney to Bali on Monday night was disruptive and aggressive towards our crew members and was making the flight uncomfortable and unpleasant for other passengers on board," the spokeswoman said.

The passenger and their travelling companions were not allowed to enter Bali following the incident on the Jetstar flight. Picture: 9 News
The passenger and their travelling companions were not allowed to enter Bali following the incident on the Jetstar flight. Picture: 9 News

"Our crew on board handled this situation very professionally and according to their training. They've requested local airport security and police to meet the aircraft on arrival into Bali.

"The disruptive customer and their travelling party were denied entry to Bali and returned today to Australia.

"We take safety and security seriously and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated on our aircraft."

The spokeswoman added: "While we conduct a review, they have been given an interim ban from travelling with us."

