Pascoes fly side-by-side

BUMPER-TO-BUMPER: Matt and Zac Pascoe at Archerfield Speedway on the weekend after the master claimed another Super Sedan Series victory.

Ipswich’s Matt Pascoe cleaned up at the Super Sedans Summer Slam.

Competing in his maiden series, son Zac also claimed his first heat win at just 17 on a red letter weekend for the family.

The Sweet Chassis manufacturer claimed three events held on consecutive nights from Thursday to Saturday.

Proving once again he is the man to beat in the class, the champion driver began his run of success at Gympie’s Mother Mountain Speedway.

After taking the pole position for the final, Pascoe triumphed from Garry Higgs of Western Australia. Zac finished fifth after starting from eleventh and moving up the field in an encouraging performance.

Crews backed up for an exciting second night at Gympie, with several cars unable to race due to mechanical damage, including Darren Kane and Daryl Moon. After another three rounds of heats where Mat Williams stole pole, Pacoe started from second and Sam Roza from third.

Going hammer and tong in the opening lap, Williams collided with Sam Roza. Pascoe was also caught up in the incident but was lucky to escape sustaining only superficial damage and was able to continue.

A turn of fortune saw Zac suffer a flat tyre and retire but nothing was halting Pascoe. Stoppages brought him back to the field but he still prevailed from Sean Black.

Zac’s breakthrough moment of glory came at Archerfield International Speedway on Saturday evening.

Shown the nose all of the way by his father he was left with no choice but to push harder than before.

“He beat me in the heat,” Pascoe said.

“We were running side-by-side. It was a good moment. I was getting inside him so he would see I was there and go faster. It was a good confidence boost for him.”

Dad pulled no punches in the final however, stamping his class as he lapped all but nine cars in another dominant effort. Credit must also go to the champion’s team, which showed stamina, skill and determination to keep the Sweet Chassis flagship in prime condition.

The young charge would settle for 12th but holds his head aloft after another strong showing in the 22-vehicle field.

“It was a good weekend,” Pascoe said in an understatement after taking maximum points in the three separate rounds.

“It was good learning for Zac as well. He was in front of some guys who had raced for years. My car came good and now I’ll get ready for Tasmania.”

The Willowbank-based racer will head to the deep south for five nights of racing over eight days from January 17. With lucrative prizemoney on offer, the Tasmanian events are always the most competitive and the Queensland Champion will be targeting podium finishes to make the costly trip worthwhile.

“It is the toughest racing every year,” Pacoe said.

“The tracks are harder – the surface can change after each race so you have to adjust.”

Apprentice boilermaker Zac will not travel but Pascoe is elated with his accelerating progression.

“The other drivers respect him,” Pascoe said.

“He is driving clean and straight. That’s a good start.”