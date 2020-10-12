Party’s over: Drink driver flips it in the Valley

A FUN night out in the city turned sour when a drink driving young woman hit a tree and flipped her vehicle.

Police were called at 4.15am to a single vehicle crash in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley entertainment strip, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Juliette Alife’s car flipped onto its side after the impact.

Alife was removed from the wreck and treated by paramedics before being taken to a Brisbane hospital.

Juliette Alife's car struck a tree and flipped in Fortitude Valley.

Her blood sample gave an alcohol reading of .069, the court heard.

Juliette Alife, 22, from Logan Central, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on July 14; contravening a police direction; and failing to appear at court.

Sgt Caldwell said Alife admitted she had been drinking when police spoke to her at the scene of the crash.

An arrest warrant was issued for her in August when she failed to appear in court.

Sgt Caldwell said police pulled Alife over in a car with five passengers.

He said Alife declined to give police her identification details, then gave the false name of “Justine Saza”.

The court heard she provided her real name after being arrested.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined her $650.

Alife was disqualified from driving for one month.