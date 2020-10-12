Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Juliette Alife's car struck a tree and flipped in Fortitude Valley.
Juliette Alife's car struck a tree and flipped in Fortitude Valley.
News

Party’s over: Drink driver flips it in the Valley

Ross Irby
12th Oct 2020 4:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FUN night out in the city turned sour when a drink driving young woman hit a tree and flipped her vehicle.

Police were called at 4.15am to a single vehicle crash in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley entertainment strip, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Juliette Alife’s car flipped onto its side after the impact.

Alife was removed from the wreck and treated by paramedics before being taken to a Brisbane hospital.

Juliette Alife's car struck a tree and flipped in Fortitude Valley.
Juliette Alife's car struck a tree and flipped in Fortitude Valley.

Her blood sample gave an alcohol reading of .069, the court heard.

Juliette Alife, 22, from Logan Central, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on July 14; contravening a police direction; and failing to appear at court.

Sgt Caldwell said Alife admitted she had been drinking when police spoke to her at the scene of the crash.

An arrest warrant was issued for her in August when she failed to appear in court.

Sgt Caldwell said police pulled Alife over in a car with five passengers.

He said Alife declined to give police her identification details, then gave the false name of “Justine Saza”.

The court heard she provided her real name after being arrested.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined her $650.

Alife was disqualified from driving for one month.

drink driving ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $40m hospital will be built in Ipswich in election pledge

        Premium Content $40m hospital will be built in Ipswich in election pledge

        Health Labor will build a satellite hospital in Ipswich if it is re-elected. Here’s what it will mean for the city

        Jets still eyeing grand final during ‘messy’ matches

        Premium Content Jets still eyeing grand final during ‘messy’ matches

        Netball Spate of byes upset Ipswich team’s rhythm in quest for Sapphire Series success.

        Labor promises seven new hospitals

        Premium Content Labor promises seven new hospitals

        Politics Labor has promised to spend $265 million over four years establishing seven new...

        Giant-killing Ipswich side earns rest before shot at glory

        Premium Content Giant-killing Ipswich side earns rest before shot at glory

        Basketball Force maintains hot state league form by upstaging leaders, fine double-header...