Party politics, power-wielding groups 'will come to council'

A PUSH to abolish Ipswich City Council divisions will open the door to party politics and power-wielding lobby groups, a state MP has declared.

LNP Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause has written to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe in opposition to any proposal to remove internal council boundaries.

Ipswich City Council is expected to this month ask the community's views about how many councillors they have and the make-up of divisions.

Mr Krause told Mr Hinchliffe the council area was diverse and each district should be represented.

"The abolition of divisional representation fails on two counts; it fails to ensure all parts of Ipswich City Council have representation, and it fails to ensure that all parts of Ipswich City Council have their voice heard and considered in decision making," he said.

"There is a very practical reason why divisional representation should be maintained and that is the cost of running a campaign to be elected as a councillor across all of the ICC area."

"With approximately 100,000 voters to communicate with, the financial cost of campaigning to become a councillor will be effectively limited to a small number of people, and political parties and third-party campaigning groups."

Mr Krause said the cost would make a local government position unattainable for many potential candidates.

"I do not believe the people of Ipswich desire to see a system put in place that, in a practical sense, will ensure the dominance of party machines and powerful lobby groups," he said.

"In the end, this is probably the most compelling reason to maintain divisional representation' it is the only way to maintain some semblance of localness in local government.

"Keep party politics out of local government, keep local government local representation in Ipswich. Keep divisional representation in Ipswich."