Models discussed: 'Party politics, gangs and representation'

PARTY politics, gangs of councillors and better representation for far-flung communities have been detailed at Ipswich City Council's boundary review evening.

An insight into how a future Ipswich City Council would operate has become clearer.

Three mayors and a council CEO detailed the positive and negative aspects of each proposed representation model put forward to the community by the council.

In Toowoomba residents elect 10 councillors and a mayor across the city.

That mayor, Paul Antonio, told the audience there were advantages and disadvantages to the model.

"It's a one vote, one value (model) and I think it's got great democratic principles," he said.

"In an undivided council… the community gets a say on everything."

He said Toowoomba operated like a board, with a whole-of-city interest at heart.

Cr Antonio acknowledged the cost of running a campaign was significant.

At the last election, he required 300 volunteers to man 70 polling booths.

He said name recognition was "critical" to help incumbents, but could also hinder them.

"If you've done something stupid, you're in trouble," he said.

He said the risk was a loss of "general representation from smaller parts" of the region.

Five dismissed Ipswich councillors were among more than 100 residents who attended the boundary review night.

Shoalhaven mayor Amanda Findley travelled from New South Wales to reveal thoughts about her three-division, four councillor model.

Cr Findley said her council, which stretches 130km from north to south, had the best model to ensure smaller areas were represented.

She said a strong party team would likely be elected.

"Registered political parties with very strong campaigns who poll highly can get a majority on the council," she said.

