Party pledges $15M for major infrastructure at Springfield

WITH just three days to go until polling day one major party has thrown its support behind the push for a new AFL stadium west of Brisbane.

Today the LNP pledged $15 million towards the construction of the high-performance training centre at Springfield, which has been heavily campaigned for since at least 2013.

The construction project would create 242 followed by 760 permanent positions.

The new ground is to be opened by 2020, although a funding commitment from the Federal Government is yet to come.

Independent candidates in Jordan have also committed to the project in the lead up to the state election.

While the Labor State Government has offered verbal support for the new stadium, it is yet to make any official announcements confirming it will fund the project.

Ipswich Councillor David Morrison said discussions held with members of the Federal Government so far had also been "positive".

"But we would love to see that positivity become a funding commitment," Cr Morrison said.

Artist impression of the new stadium to be built at Springfield Central.

The LNP made the $15 million pledge off the back of a successful season for the Brisbane Lion's women's team which last year finished a close second in the inaugural national competition.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls said the training facility would support elite female players while offering more support for grass roots teams.

"The Lions Reserve project provides a home ground to our elite female AFL team - which is what they deserve," Mr Nicholls said.

"This is not only a fair go for our women athletes, but it will create 242 jobs in construction and 760 once operational.

"Our Get in the Game policy from 2012 has helped to boost grass roots sport, with more than 100,000 Queensland girls playing AFL in 2017."

The project is supported by the AFL, and its state counterpart, along with Springfield Land Corporation, Ipswich City Council and Brisbane Lions.