Party boys slammed over drunken machinery joy ride

Warren Hamilton and Dylan Mann copped a verbal dressing down from an Ipswich Magistrate over their actions.

DRUNK after a 21st birthday celebration, two merry young Ipswich men broke into a council development site and ran amok, getting behind the wheel of excavators and a mobile scissor lift.

The drunken lads fled the crime scene at 4am but Ipswich CBD security cameras were watching their destructive episode and police quickly arrested them nearby.

They spent several hours in the police watch-house sobering up before facing up to their mischief in the morning.

Warren Bruce Junior Hamilton 21, a cabinet maker from One Mile, and Dylan Yonis Mann, 21, from One Mile, each pleaded guilty to entering premises of Ipswich City Council by break and doing damage at Nicholas St on Sunday May 30; and unlawful use of a scissor lift without permission of owner Hutchinson Builders.

Hamilton also pleaded guilty to stealing a set of keys for an excavator.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said CCTV recorded two males at 3.52am entering the construction site secured by temporary fencing.

The pair drove excavators and a scissor lift, and a skid-steer loader was damaged when its window was smashed.

Sgt Caldwell said the offenders drove the equipment and rammed sections of fence and briefly travelled out onto Nicholas St.

He said an excavator became stuck after it hit a pole. Hamilton and Mann abandoned the equipment and ran.

Sgt Caldwell said they were located nearby, but due to their intoxication were not interviewed straight away.

Lawyer for Mann, Trevor Hoskin, said he attended a 21st birthday party and was extremely intoxicated.

“It came with consequences as he spent eight hours in the police watch-house sobering up,” Mr Hoskin said.

“He works in construction and he knows how to drive bobcats when not drunk.

“He is a hard worker and a new father with a young baby and lives with his mother-in-law.”

Mr Hoskin said that in the circumstances it was fortunate financial restitution was not being sought.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess was highly critical of the pair’s actions and said being drunk was no excuse.

“It was stupid and destructive behaviour,” she said.

“Sheer stupidity. No excuse here.

“Luckily it did not end up worse. To go into a construction site and drive around on equipment when drunk.

“Fortunately there were no injuries.”

Erin Dwan, the lawyer for Hamilton, said his actions were out of character, and he had no criminal history.

Ms Sturgess warned both men that if they could not handle their alcohol: “Don’t drink. Don’t get so tanked up that you think it is a great idea to do damage”.

“Let’s hope it is just a one-off”.

Mann and Hamilton were fined $2000 each. No conviction was recorded against either of the men because of their young age and lack of history.

