Party boy throws 'tantrum', gets arrested

STUDENT Jack Allen was out partying to celebrate a mate's 21st birthday when police say he "threw a tantrum" that ended badly with his arrest.

Allen, 20, from Flagstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to obstructing police; and when refused entry to licensed premises did attempt to enter at Springfield Central on January 14, 2018.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Jo Colston said police saw Allen at 1.45am being refused entry at the Orion Hotel and he'd thrown a tantrum, using his arms to slam a wall.

He was seen to come back and when police tried to put handcuffs on him Allen refused and was taken to the ground by an officer. His lawyer said he was celebrating the birthday of a friend, was heavily intoxicated with no recollection of the incident.

Magistrate, Virginia Sturgess said licensed premises are obliged to refuse entry to people who are intoxicated and often intoxicated people don't take kindly to this.

She said he has good future prospects and hopefully had learned a lesson. He was fined $300 - sent to SPER. No conviction recorded.