Party boy gets four years for killing ‘bogan’ mum

Daniel Heazlewood will serve a minimum sentence which could see him walk from jail in July next year. Picture: Mike Batterham.

PARTY boy Daniel Heazlewood has been sentenced to a minimum four years and nine months in prison for killing his mother and burying her body in bushland with a bag of lime "like on the movies".

The 31-year-old Gold Coast man who pleaded to the 2009 manslaughter of the mother he hated, admitted he wrapped Linda Sidon's body in a blanket and "dug a hole" in thick scrub.

On Monday, Queensland Supreme Court Justice David Boddice sentenced Heazlewood to a maximum eight years for manslaughter.

But Heazlewood, who was originally charged with his mother's murder in 2015, could be free with time served as early as July next year.

The court heard that Heazlewood killed Ms Sidon in June 2009, but she was not reported missing until 18 months later, by her elderly father in New Zealand.

Heazlewood's 2015 police interview was played in court, in which he said his mother had come into his bedroom with a knife, yelling at him.

Daniel Heazlewood, 31, will serve just under five years minimum in prison for killing his mother and dumping her body in Gold Coast bushland.

Sisters of the manslaughter victim Linda Sidon, Pauline Sidon and Pamela McLaren, outside court after their nephew’s manslaughter sentence. Picture: Ric Frearson.

Linda Sidon’s body was put in the boot.

Heazlewood dug a hole and dragged her body to it.

"I grabbed her wrist ... we struggled, somehow we fell," he said, after which Ms Sidon stopped moving and he put her to bed.

Two days later he realised she was dead and bought a shovel and a bag of lime at a hardware store, placed her body in the boot of his car and drove 30km to the Numinbah Valley.

After digging a hole he dragged the body "dry retching and vomiting" and covered his mother's remains with lime.

Despite Heazlewood taking police to the location twice, Ms Sidon's body has not been recovered.

For the next six years after her death, Heazlewood pretended Ms Sidon was back in New Zealand, the court heard.

Police searching for Linda Sidon’s body in 2015 after her son was charged with murder. Picture: Adam Head.

Daniel Heazlewood, 31, has just over a year left in custody if her serves only his minimum sentence. Picture: Mike Batterham.

Prosecutor Vicki Loury QC said Heazlewood, a steroid-taking gym junkie who frequented nightclubs, told friends he hated his mother who was "a waste of space ... a bogan ... an ugly bitch".

In his defence, counsel for Heazlewood said he had a "highly dysfunctional" relationship with Ms Sidon and had not intended to kill her.

The victim's sister Pauline Sidon read a statement to the court describing Linda Sidon as "beautiful and charismatic ... robbed of future happiness".

"How someone can live with that lie for six years is beyond my comprehension," Pauline Sidon said.

Outside the court, she said that her parents had died before learning the truth.

"To know their daughter had been murdered by their grandson would have broken their hearts and souls," she said.