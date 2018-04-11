Parts of Ipswich CBD closed to make way for demolition

PARTS of the Ipswich CBD will be closed to traffic during the day time for the next three months from this week.

Police will block off one lane of Bremer St between Olga St and Ellenborough St and Mansfield Place between East St and Bremer St as heavy equipment move in to continue the Ipswich CBD demolition.

The road closures will be now until July 9 between 9am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday and 8am and 5pm on weekends.

The road closures coincide with the latest phase of the Ipswich CBD redevelopment which includes builders removing the former 30-minute car park, former Woolworths supermarket and adjoining tenancies.

Work started this week on the roof, facade, remaining walls and frames of the building.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The wrecking ball and dozers moved into the derelict site mid last year, demolishing what used to be the heart of the city, ready for a fresh new look to begin evolving in 2018.

Ipswich City Properties Chairman Councillor Paul Tully said visitors to the mall would have noticed the crane removing large concrete panels.

While the entry to P3 of the car park will be closed for a short time during this phase of construction, motorists can still enter the car park via P5 and drive up to P3. There will be no reduction in car parking spaces during this time with all parking remaining available on levels 3, 4, 5 and 6.

To enter the car park via P5, turn into Ellenborough St, turn right onto Bremer Street at the Riverheart Parkland entry and then veer right on the slip road to enter P5.