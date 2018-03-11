‘Act of evil’: Partner charged with mum’s murder

Katie Haley with her partner Shane Robertson, who has been charged with her murder.

THE 28-year-old partner of a young mother who was found dead in her suburban home has been charged with her murder after her devastated family say she was touched by "an act of evil".

Katie Haley's body was discovered by police shortly after 11pm in her home in Diggers Rest, approximately 33km northwest of Melbourne's CBD, on Friday night.

Shane Robertson, 28, is accused of fatally striking 29-year-old Katherine Haley in the head with a blunt object at Diggers Rest on Friday night.

He appeared in an out-of-sessions court hearing on Saturday night charged with murder, and said he had cuts to his arm, the Herald Sun reports.

A summary read out by police said Robertson had admitted to being involved in Ms Haley's death.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court this morning.

In a statement posted on Saturday morning, Victoria Police confirmed "a 28-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident" and "is currently in custody assisting police with their inquiries".

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established and the investigation is ongoing."

According to the pair's Facebook pages, they had been in a relationship since August of 2014.

Ms Haley's "distraught" family described their pain to the Herald Sun, telling the publication in a statement: "Last night an act of pure evil touch our family. She did not deserve what happened to her.

"Our beautiful Katie girl, not only did we lose a much-loved daughter and sister, but two precious children lost their beautiful mother."

Neighbours didn't report hearing any signs of violence on the night the 29-year-old mother of two died but noticed the usually quiet couple had been swearing and screaming at each other.

"I heard nothing last night but during the week I've heard a lot of arguing," Neighbour Terry Parnis said.

"Screaming and swearing from both of them. We're really worried about their kids."

Robertson was assisting police after being arrested in Sunbury, approximately 42km northwest of Melbourne's CBD.

It is believed the couple's two children were taken to their grandparent's house after their mother's death.

"My heart breaks for your family ... and most of all my heart beaks for such a beautiful person and mother gone too soon and so unnecessarily," one friend posted on Facebook.

"I will miss your face and all our nail dates, RIP forever beautiful. Katie Haley shine bright."

- Anyone with information is urged contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.