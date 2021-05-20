Partner dobs in crash driver after 24 hour alcohol bender

Ebony Lee Daniel was sentenced to nine months imprisonment for a string of driving offences. Picture: Facebook

A Landsborough woman has had her suspended sentences for drink driving offences revoked after going on a 24-hour bender.

Ebony Lee Daniel, 32, appeared before the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to a High Range drink driving offence, driving disqualified and without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle and stealing.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter said officers had found Daniel leaving a car parked outside a Landsborough home after being tipped off she'd been drinking for 24-hours straight on January 4, 2021.

Daniel's partner had called the police to report she had been drink driving and had damaged her car before getting it towed back to the house.

Police noticed a six-pack of Bundaberg Rum on the passenger seat.

Daniel was breathalysed and recorded 0.178 reading.

The court heard Daniel had a problem with alcohol and was trying to manage it by seeing a psychologist and changing jobs to be in a more supportive environment.

She told the court the day of the offending she had been in a "downward spiral" after finding out about a family member's cancer diagnosis and had decided to drink.

Magistrate Rodney Madsen said Daniel had shown she was committed to turning her life around but ultimately she knew the consequences of her actions by choosing to drive after drinking.

"It's unfortunate because you've demonstrated some level of capacity to identify the problem, by changing address and finding new work," he said.

"If the disqualified driving had occurred without the drink driving I would have released you on parole."

Daniel, who had been serving two suspended sentences for similar offences, was sentenced to concurrent nine months imprisonment.

Mr Madsen also activated the two suspended sentences, which were nine months and six months respectively.

She will be eligible for parole in July 2021.

She also was convicted for stealing $600 from a pub in April 2021 and ordered to repay the establishment what she stole.