Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sawfish
Sawfish
Crime

Part of endangered species seized in attack case

by Pete Martinelli
10th Jan 2020 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES made a fishy find after attending the scene of an alleged Manoora mealtime knife attack.

They retrieved a rostrum - the long toothy schnoz of a sawfish - at the home of Nigel Phillip Williams this week.

The 39-year-old was charged on Monday after police investigated an incident at David Close on Saturday afternoon.

The largetooth sawfish is critically endangered.
The largetooth sawfish is critically endangered.

Police allege Mr Williams was at home preparing a meal for his family when an argument broke out with a 36-year-old co-tenant.

It is alleged the situation escalated when Mr Williams brandished two knives and cut the younger man's upper arm.

The alleged victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Cairns Hospital.

Detectives spoke with Mr Williams at the scene and confiscated a number of knives.

They also seized the sawfish rostrum, which was in the lounge room at the residence.

Mr Williams made a brief appearance in Cairns Magistrates Court this week charged with unlawful wounding and unlawful possession of a regulated fish.

He has not entered a plea.

It is expected the wounding matter will proceed to a formal charge in the District Court.

Mr Williams has been bailed to appear in court for mention on February 26.

More Stories

Show More
crime endangered species knife knife crime sawfish stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Koala groups unique plan for rehabilitating local habitats

        premium_icon Koala groups unique plan for rehabilitating local habitats

        Environment An Ipswich koala group and the Lock the Gate Alliance have a unique plan to help the southeast’s struggling koala population.

        • 10th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
        Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        premium_icon Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        News Eager to do her part in the midst of Australia’s horror bushfires, creative...

        CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        premium_icon CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        News Helping those affected by the bushfires is as easy as downing a schooner

        Local legend’s ‘Bumpa’ career selling car parts

        premium_icon Local legend’s ‘Bumpa’ career selling car parts

        News The approval of a six-storey commercial building on the corner of Limestone and...