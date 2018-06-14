Menu
Subscribe
Part of highway closed following car, garbage truck crash

Emma Clarke
by
14th Jun 2018 6:58 AM

ONE lane of the Brisbane Valley Hwy is closed this morning following a garbage truck and car collision at Fernvale.

Emergency services are on scene at the crash following the incident just after 6am.

A male patient is being treated on scene for rib injuries.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said one lane inbound towards Ipswich would be closed while crews worked to clear the scene but it was too early to estimate when the road would re-open.

brisbane valley highway fernvale traffic crash traffic incident
Ipswich Queensland Times

